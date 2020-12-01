Left Menu
One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:07 IST
The surprising entry of Saitama in protecting his friends from the monsters and evil heroes can be portrayed in One Punch Man Chapter 136. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

Fans were initially excited as One Punch Man Chapter 136 was expected to be out on November 1. It could be out any time but some sources claim its release could be possible on November 22.

Since One Punch Man Chapter 135 was released in October, readers are ardently waiting for Chapter 136. The creator, Yusuke Murata posted on Twitter something interest.

According to Yusuke Murata, One Punch Man Chapter 136 is coming soon and may reveal more about the superhero, named Blast. Fans will be surprised seeing what makes Blast so special.

The upcoming One Punch Man Chapter 136 will focus on a severe battle between the protagonist Saitama and Blast. Fans believe that the fight won't commence early as the upcoming chapter is expected to focus on Blast's backstory and reveal more of his powers and why there is so much mystery about the hero.

The surprising entry of Saitama in protecting his friends from the monsters and evil heroes can be portrayed in One Punch Man Chapter 136. His fight with Blast is inevitable despite knowing his background. Saitama also knows that Blast is a highly powerful rival, and importantly more powerful than him. Still, the protagonist will not drag himself behind out of fear.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 136 will be released five to six days before its original release. The raw scans will be leaked in just two to three days before its original release. Then fans will start discussing the spoilers on Reddit and other varied platforms.

One Punch Man Chapter 136 is expected to be out on November 22. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to know more.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

