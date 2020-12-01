Left Menu
Priyanka, Nick Jonas gush over each other on their second wedding anniversary

Superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas gushed about their love for each other as the couple marked their second wedding anniversary.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:56 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas gushed about their love for each other as the couple marked their second wedding anniversary. The 'Fashion' star, shared an adorable picture which shows both Priyanka and Nick holding hands while taking a round in London streets. She also complimented the picture with a heart-warming caption which reads, "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas", to which Nick also left a red heart and a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon on his wife's picture.

The 28-year-old musician, on Instagram, shared a photo from the couple's royal wedding, which took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Nick shared a picture where both the stars are holding hands at the time of vow reading. He wrote," Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you," with a red heart emoticon, to which Priyanka also left a love-filled comment, "I love you meri Jaan," (translation: I love you my life), with a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon. Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. (ANI)

