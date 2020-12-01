23-yr-old woman injured by male friend for refusing marriage proposal; mother shot dead

A 23-year-old woman was injured by her male friend who also shot dead her mother following an argument which broke out when she refused to marry him, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Mansarovar Park and the deceased has been identified as Shama Khan (45). Her injured daughter was undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital was stated to be out of danger, they said.

Khan's daughter told police that the suspect was known to them and that she was in a relationship with him for around four-five years, but later broke up. On Monday night, he came to their house and started pressuring the 23-year-old woman for marriage. This led to a heated argument and he allegedly opened fire at her. The woman's mother was hit by a bullet when she tried to save her, a senior police officer said.

"Shama khan was declared brought dead at hospital while daughter is under treatment at Safdarjung hospital and now out of danger," the officer said. The accused, who is married, is known to the family and efforts were being made to nab him, he said.