Left Menu
Development News Edition

From hijabs to cosplay, Indonesian finds calling in cat fashion makeovers

The 39-year-old now supplies outfits to picky pet owners looking to dress their felines in everything from superhero outfits for figures like Thor and Superman to cosplay characters, nurse uniforms and even traditional Islamic wear. "At first, my cousins who love cats gave me the idea to make these costumes and I thought it was weird," said Fredi.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:33 IST
From hijabs to cosplay, Indonesian finds calling in cat fashion makeovers

It may not be haute couture, but former Indonesian school teacher turned tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi has found a lucrative market for his cat fashions, creating unique costumes and cosplay outfits for cats.

After quitting his job as a teacher, he tried his hand at a number of businesses, including running a motorbike repair shop, before stumbling upon cat fashions, an idea from one of his cat-loving cousins. The 39-year-old now supplies outfits to picky pet owners looking to dress their felines in everything from superhero outfits for figures like Thor and Superman to cosplay characters, nurse uniforms and even traditional Islamic wear.

"At first, my cousins who love cats gave me the idea to make these costumes and I thought it was weird," said Fredi. "But it turned out to be funny to see them with costumes," he said, speaking from his rustic workshop with a sewing machine in Bogor just south of the capital Jakarta .

Since setting up his online business three years ago, he now generates up to 3 million rupiah ($210) a month if he sells at least four pieces a day. Each outfit is priced at between $6 to $10. Customer Risma Sandra Irawan has bought at least 30 outfits for her cat Sogan and puts in orders for special occasions like the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr or at Christmas.

"Its for fun only...it can relieve our stress," said Risma, who created an account on social media platform TikTok showing off Sogan's outfits that has more than 50,000 followers. While many find it cute, Fredi has received some negative comments on social media from those who consider it cruel to dress up a cat and he advises buyers not to make their pet wear an outfit for too long.

Indeed, in the wake of a boom in social media postings of pets dressed up, often in increasingly bizarre poses or outfits, some animal welfare groups have issued guidelines to make owners more aware of any signs that it may be causing their pet distress. (Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Michael Perry)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccinePresident Donald Trump will gather leaders from industry and government next week for a summit on the coronavir...

Sports News Roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs; Vanney steps down as coach of MLS's Toronto FC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Knee to keep Celtics Walker out until JanuaryBoston Celtics guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee and wont return until the first week of January at the earli...

Coimbatore Start-up, Solavio Labs, incubated at AIC Raise, Selected into Canadian Government Accelerator Program

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu India, December 2 ANIPRNewswire Solavio labs, a start-up incubated at AIC Raise www.aicraise.com incubator, has been selected for acceleration in the 2020 winter cohort by a Canadian accelerator, Energia Ventures. Th...

"Our new parliament will be a symbol of our commitment".says Emmerson Mnangagwa

With the construction of the new parliament building Zimbabwe is on the crest of greatness said Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to a report by The Herald.The new building being the epitome of the Second Republic is a democratic commitment and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020