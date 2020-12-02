Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan Nike ad on bullying, racism sparks hot online response

Japan has traditionally prided itself on being racially homogeneous, although successful mixed-race athletes such as tennis star Naomi Osaka are challenging that image. The commercial, "Keep Moving: Yourself, the Future," released on Nov 30, shows several teen girls bullied in school over their race or other differences, but who ultimately find confidence through soccer prowess.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:34 IST
Japan Nike ad on bullying, racism sparks hot online response

A video ad from Nike Japan against bullying and racism that features biracial athletes and other minorities, such as those of Korean descent, has prompted a sharp online response including calls to boycott the company. Japan has traditionally prided itself on being racially homogeneous, although successful mixed-race athletes such as tennis star Naomi Osaka are challenging that image.

The commercial, "Keep Moving: Yourself, the Future," released on Nov 30, shows several teen girls bullied in school over their race or other differences, but who ultimately find confidence through soccer prowess. One scene features a girl whose father is Black surrounded by fellow students, squealing and pulling her hair.

The video, viewed 14.1 million times on Nike Japan's Twitter feed by noon (0300 GMT) Wednesday, had racked up 63,000 likes but also a cascade of critical comments from many who vowed never to buy Nike products again. "Nowadays, you often see one or two people of different nationalities going to school perfectly peacefully. The one that's prejudiced is Nike," wrote one user named "hira1216".

Another asked, "Is it so much fun to blame Japan?" Although Japanese sports fans have celebrated Osaka, who counts Nike as a sponsor and makes a cameo appearance in the ad, she was once depicted as a cartoon character by another sponsor, Nissin, with pale hair and light brown hair, while a comedy duo said she "needed some bleach".

Nike Japan was not immediately able to comment on the response, but said on its website it believes in the transformative nature of sports. "We have long listened to minority voices, supported and spoken for causes that fit our values," it added.

"We believe sports have the power to show what a better world looks like, to bring people together and encourage action in their respective communities."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction; 'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Cinema under the stars offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemicPerched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set u...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; global debut on Xiaomi Mi 11

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, chipmaker Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 888 5G that will power the next-generation smartphones and deliver premium user experiences.The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 packs th...

Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccinePresident Donald Trump will gather leaders from industry and government next week for a summit on the coronavir...

Sports News Roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs; Vanney steps down as coach of MLS's Toronto FC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Knee to keep Celtics Walker out until JanuaryBoston Celtics guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee and wont return until the first week of January at the earli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020