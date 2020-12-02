Left Menu
Jada Pinkett Smith to lead Netflix's 'Redd Zone'

The film, to be produced by Westbrook Studios, is based on the true story of Tia Magee, a single mother who helps her sons and their high school football teammates heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. Pinkett Smith, known for movies such as "The Matrix" series, "Bad Moms" and "Collateral", will portray Magee in the movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:13 IST
Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is set to headline Netflix's upcoming drama "Redd Zone". The film, to be produced by Westbrook Studios, is based on the true story of Tia Magee, a single mother who helps her sons and their high school football teammates heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd.

Pinkett Smith, known for movies such as "The Matrix" series, "Bad Moms" and "Collateral", will portray Magee in the movie. The 49-year-old actor will also produce the movie alongside Miguel Melendez, Jon Mone and Emmy-nominee Howard Burkons, reported Variety.

Brandon Magee will serve as an executive producer for the project. Pinkett Smith is currently working on "Matrix 4", opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss. She is also producing "King Richard", a biopic about US tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams's father, who is being played by Pinkett Smith's husband Will Smith.

