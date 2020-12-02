Left Menu
Tina Mabry, Gina Prince-Bythewood working on 'The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat' adaptation

The project, which hails from Searchlight Pictures, will be directed by Mabry from an original script by Prince-Bythewood, reported Variety. The novel, written by Edward Kelsey Moore, follows best friends Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice, who consider Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat diner a “home away from home” in their Indiana town.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:07 IST
Filmmakers Tina Mabry & Gina Prince-Bythewood have joined hands to adapt NY Times best-selling novel "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" for the big screen.

The novel, written by Edward Kelsey Moore, follows best friends Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice, who consider Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat diner a “home away from home” in their Indiana town. "The trio (known as 'The Supremes') has weathered life’s storms together for decades through marriage and children, happiness and the blues. Now, they will have to rely on their strong bond to survive their most challenging year yet as race, heartbreak and illness stir up the past and threaten to destroy their friendship," the film's official logline read. The movie will be produced by Temple Hill.

"The Supremes" is Mabry’s first feature film since her acclaimed directorial debut “Mississippi Damned” in 2009. Prince-Bythewood is known for directing the films such as "Love & Basketball" , "The Secret Life of Bees" , "Beyond the Lights", and most recently Charlize Theron-starrer "The Old Guard" .

