Vivek Oberoi shares thoughtful video on National Pollution Control Day

Actor Vivek Oberoi, on Wednesday, shared a video encouraging people to engage in creating a pollution-free environment on the National Pollution Control Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:15 IST
Vivek Oberoi shares thoughtful video on National Pollution Control Day
Vivek Oberoi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vivek Oberoi, on Wednesday, shared a video encouraging people to engage in creating a pollution-free environment on the National Pollution Control Day. The 'Masti' actor took to Instagram, to post a clip wherein he shared his thoughts on National Pollution Control Day.

Marking the importance of the day, the actor says, "Our mother Earth deserves the care that we have been unfortunately lacking to give. Together let's show the strength, intend and capability to make our environment truly green, clean and pollution-free." Oberoi further added, "Today is National Pollution Control Day, so be a part of the solution not a part of the pollution," while he is seen taking a walk in the lawn.

The star emphasised on being a part of the solution to pollution as he noted, "Be a part of the solution, not a part of the pollution. #NationalPollutionControlDay #ClimateCrisis #recycle #reuse #GoEcoFriendly #GoGreen #LoveNature" with a green heart emoticon. National Pollution Control Day is celebrated every year on December 2 to infuse awareness among people about environmental pollution and its horrendous consequences.It is observed in India in order to give the honour and memorialise the thousands of human beings who had lost their existence because of the Bhopal gas calamity. (ANI)

