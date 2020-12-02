Charlie Weber, Victor Turpin join Mel Gibson in 'Panama'

Left Menu
"How to Get Away with Murder" star Charlie Weber and Victor Turpin, known for his work on "Shades of Blue", have been roped in to feature in the upcoming action thriller "Panama".

"How to Get Away with Murder" star Charlie Weber and Victor Turpin, known for his work on "Shades of Blue" , have been roped in to feature in the upcoming action thriller "Panama". The already announced star cast includes Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson, "Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser and "Adverse" actor Kate Katzman, reported Deadline. The story follows James Becker (Hauser), a rugged and decorated ex-marine who is sent undercover by his former commander, Stark (Gibson) to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries.

While Weber will play Hank Burns, a straight-edged former Marine also hired by Stark to join Becker on the mission, Turpin will essay the part of Brooklyn Rivera, a real-life member of the Contras, the revolutionary rebel group backed by the US in opposition to the Sandinista government in Nicaragua. Mark Neveldine of "Crank" series fame will direct the film, which is scheduled to be shot in Puerto Rico.

Daniel Adams and William R Barber have penned the script for the Yale Productions project..

