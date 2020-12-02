Left Menu
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards to be held on February 20, 2021

The upcoming edition of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award will take place on February 20, 2021, in Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:01 IST
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards to be held on February 20, 2021
Poster of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 . Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming edition of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award will take place on February 20, 2021, in Mumbai. "We are really happy to announce February 20th next year as our event date for The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards," said, Abhishek Mishra, the CEO of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

"2020 has been really tough on each one of us, nevertheless, me and my team are doing our best to put up a great show. It's definitely going to be exciting," added Mishra. Founded by Anil Mishra in 2012, the awards are regarded as the highest cinema honour in the country and are held in the presence of the Governor, celebrities, delegates, industrialists, diplomats and the media. (ANI)

