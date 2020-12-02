Left Menu
Mirzapur Season 3: When filming can start, Rasika Dugal shares many updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:36 IST
“I have no confirmation on when we’ll start filming as yet,” Rasika Dugal said on the making of Mirzapur Season 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Rasika Dugal

After a long wait, finally Mirzapur enthusiasts were delighted seeing Season 2 on October 22 this year on Amazon Prime Video. Fans are highly excited after learning that Mirzapur has been renewed for Season 3.

There is no doubt that Mirzapur Season 3 is severely anticipated based on second season's massive success. Season 2 made tremendous records in the box office. The series was nominated for Best Drama Series for iReel Awards 2019, and the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma won the awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Rasika Dugal was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

While talking on Mirzapur Season 3 with a leading daily, Ali Fazal (who plays the role of Guddu) clarified, "Now, we have a bigger challenge - to outdo the last two seasons. I will get busy with other projects now, but we plan to shoot soon."

Express recently had a conversation with Rasika Dugal, who played the role of Beena Tripathi. She was questioned when the filming for Mirzapur Season 3 would commence.

"I'm not sure because of delays because of COVID. As you know, Mirzapur is a huge ensemble cast and all very busy actors, all who have become busier after being in Mirzapur. So, I think to organise everybody and get them together is going to be something that they're still figuring out," Rasika Dugal said.

"So, I have no confirmation on when we'll start filming as yet," Rasika Dugal further said.

The 35-year old beautiful actress was asked where Mirzapur could head in Season 3. "Very difficult to tell but knowing the writer Puneet Krishna and co-writer Vineet Krishna, I'm sure they've got something very wicked in mind, which will also be very layered and nuanced. So, I'm looking forward to that."

"The strength of a good story is that it can move forward – it can have several possibilities. I think the end of Mirzapur season two does have that. I don't know what exactly is going to happen. I'm not privy to any conversation around season three unfortunately. But hopefully soon," she added.

Amazon executive, Aparna Purohit recently cited in a conversation with Business World. Her answers hint promising response from Mirzapur Season 3 in future. "The overwhelming response on the new season of Mirzapur is a testament to our commitment and efforts. Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of Mirzapur and its characters. Our collaboration with Excel Media and Entertainment has always been wonderful and we are happy to share this success with them," she said.

Mirzapur Season 3 was renewed on November 12 by Amazon Prime. It doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.

