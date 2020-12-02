The Family Man Season 2 release postponed, Samantha Akkineni’s opinions revealed

When will The Family Man Season 2 premiere? The release date for second season is yet to be released but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in the imminent season.

Filming of The Family Man Season 2 is reportedly accomplished. Amazon Prime has released a video on September 19 with some clips. Fans are excited and have inundated with comments demanding the release date of second season. Amazon Prime has titled the video "The Family Man Season 2 Coming Soon | 1 Year Anniversary | Amazon Original."

The lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee disclosed in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama what fans can expect from the upcoming Family Man Season 2. "Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," the renowned actor said.

The release of Family Man Season 2 was expected in December this year. But it seems fans need to wait for a little longer as the imminent season will be delayed. Amazon Prime Video's action thriller web television series is facing problems with its VFX work, as reported by Indulge Express.

The Family Man's premise requires heavy Vfx work and elaborate special effects. That's the reason, the creators have decided to push the release to February next year.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K's joint official Instagram account announced on September 25 that the team already wrapped up the shooting for second season. The series lovers congratulated them with many commenting 'can't wait', 'we are so excited to watch it', 'eagerly waiting' etc.

The Family Man Season 2 will start where the first season ended. The viewers will get to see many shocking incidents including twisting incidents. We can also see Srikant and his team to manipulate the root of Zulfikar's mission that can possibly lead the story to a new landscape – London.

The newest addition in The Family Man Season 2 is Samantha Akkineni. "With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful technique to make my digital debut, than with one in all India's most beloved sequence, The Family Man 2. I've liked Director Raj & DK's work, and given the worldwide scope and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have requested for higher companions," the 33-year beautiful actress said.

"OTT has opened up a world of possibilities for every technician, actually. When it comes to feature films, as an actor you have to do a certain kind of role that it's widely and universally accepted. With OTT, one can really afford to take risks and experiment. It's been 10 years since I've been in the industry, and I feel things have drastically changed from the time I first came in," she further said.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in February 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

