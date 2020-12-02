Left Menu
Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:19 IST
Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended
Attack on Titan Chapter 135 will see Survey Corps getting ready to bring Eren down after he turned down to be a major villain. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan Manga Reader

We are gradually coming close to the release of Attack on Titan Chapter 135. The work on this chapter is reportedly accomplished and the installment is 'ready'. Thus, we can say that fans do not need to worry about the chapter as it will be out within a few days.

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 is going to be released on December 9. The official Twitter page recently announced that the imminent chapter is complete and ready for publication.

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 will see Survey Corps getting ready to bring Eren down after he turned down to be a major villain. Eren is very powerful and has the ability to wipe out the entire humanity. Zeke is also expected to make an appearance in the upcoming chapter.

The alliance Titans will not hold back and may even try to kill Eren in Attack on Titan Chapter 135 if he is not accessible for negotiation. The upcoming chapter will show Eren having a plethora of Titan controlling powers.

On the other hand, Attack on Titan Chapter 135 is likely to pick up from the events where Chapter 134 ended. Thus, fans may see the battle between the Armored Titan and the Beast Titan. The manga could also show the Survey Corps attempting to carry out their plan that is centered on neutralizing the Beast Titan.

In the previous chapter, we had seen Historia giving birth to a baby. Thus, the imminent Attack on Titan Chapter 135 can focus more on the new-born child.

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 is the commencement of a new volume and there is no way that will be left unfinished. There are many things that still need to be resolved and it can't happen in a single chapter.

You can read Attack on Titan Chapter 135 free on Amazon, Comixology, Crunchyroll and Kodansha Comics websites. It is always better to read the manga chapters from the official sources.

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 is expected to be released on December 7, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to know more on the chapter, its imminent spoilers and raw scans.

