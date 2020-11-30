One Piece Chapter 998 delayed, will Chapter 1000 be out in Dec? Focus on Kaido vs Luffy

When will One Piece Chapter 998 be released? The manga enthusiasts are little bit disappointed as they need to wait for 14 days for Chapter 998 of One Piece. Read further to get more information related to its release.

One Piece Chapter 998 will not be released this week. The manga is on a break as Eiichiro Oda takes a regular break after every three chapters. If rumors are to be believed, One Piece Chapter 1000 might be released on January 3 with another small hiatus. However, many fans believe that Chapter 1000 will be released in December this year.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 998 are yet to be revealed. However, BlockToro reported that the imminent chapter can explain Kaido lifting the Onigashima island to the Capital of Flowers so that he can make it his own territory. Luffy is still quite a far away from Kaido, the scabbards are badly beaten and things are getting intense every moment.

The manga lovers are expecting Kaido and Luffy's meeting in One Piece Chapter 998. But they are not likely to come across before One Piece Chapter 1000 as it could make a bigger clash for the manga milestone.

One Piece Chapter 998 can focus on Zoro, his fight against Queen as he was observed defending Chopper in the previous chapter. However, this is quite an early time to reveal what you can have in the next chapter. We need to wait for the release of spoilers and raw scans leaks. The spoilers will be released 3-4 days before its original release, whereas the raw scans will be leaked 2-3 days before the original release.

Shonen Jump is on a break the next week for its annual winter holiday and it will restart on the first week of January. We are still not sure whether One Piece Chapter 1000 will be released in December or not.

One Piece will be on break next week. That means we will not be reaching Chapter 1000 by the end of this year (officially at least). Nov 29th: Ch. 997 ODA BREAK Dec 13th: Ch. 998 Dec 20th: Ch. 999WSJ BREAKJan 3rd: Ch. 1000WSJ BREAK pic.twitter.com/oLXAMBif3V — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) November 24, 2020

One Piece Chapter 998 will be released on Sunday, December 13. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

