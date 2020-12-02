Kelly Clarkson opens up about divorce with Brandon Blackstock

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show spoke with Alicia Keys and author Glennon Doyle about her divorce. According to Fox News, during the chat, the 'American Idol' judge brought up her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years, calling the process "horrible."

"There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me. I think, as women especially, we're trained ... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about," she explained. As per Fox News, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage. They share 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

During her conversation on the show, Clarkson praised Doyle's book, 'Untamed' and said it made her take stock of her own marriage. She recalled feeling that her marriage "isn't happiness for both of us," and that both she and Blackstock "deserve better."

Fox News reported that the singer was recently awarded primary physical custody of her children amid the split. According to People Magazine, the 'Because of You' singer and talk show host has been given primary custody over the kids in an effort to provide stability in the children's lives. Blackstock, a talent manager, plans to live in Montana while Clarkson continues to work and live in Los Angeles.

In court documents obtained by People Magazine, the court ruled that "the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them." As a result, Blackstock will be allowed to visit the children in Los Angeles as well as video chat with them every day at a previously agreed upon time. In addition, the kids will spend their Thanksgiving break with their father and December 19 through Christmas at 2 p.m. as well. Meanwhile, Clarkson gets them that afternoon through the end of the New Year's holiday.

People Magazine noted that they will share joint physical and legal custody, but she will remain the primary physical custody holder in Los Angeles. (ANI)