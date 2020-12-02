Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kelly Clarkson opens up about divorce with Brandon Blackstock

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show spoke with Alicia Keys and author Glennon Doyle about her divorce.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:58 IST
Kelly Clarkson opens up about divorce with Brandon Blackstock
A still from 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show spoke with Alicia Keys and author Glennon Doyle about her divorce. According to Fox News, during the chat, the 'American Idol' judge brought up her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of seven years, calling the process "horrible."

"There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me. I think, as women especially, we're trained ... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about," she explained. As per Fox News, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage. They share 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

During her conversation on the show, Clarkson praised Doyle's book, 'Untamed' and said it made her take stock of her own marriage. She recalled feeling that her marriage "isn't happiness for both of us," and that both she and Blackstock "deserve better."

Fox News reported that the singer was recently awarded primary physical custody of her children amid the split. According to People Magazine, the 'Because of You' singer and talk show host has been given primary custody over the kids in an effort to provide stability in the children's lives. Blackstock, a talent manager, plans to live in Montana while Clarkson continues to work and live in Los Angeles.

In court documents obtained by People Magazine, the court ruled that "the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them." As a result, Blackstock will be allowed to visit the children in Los Angeles as well as video chat with them every day at a previously agreed upon time. In addition, the kids will spend their Thanksgiving break with their father and December 19 through Christmas at 2 p.m. as well. Meanwhile, Clarkson gets them that afternoon through the end of the New Year's holiday.

People Magazine noted that they will share joint physical and legal custody, but she will remain the primary physical custody holder in Los Angeles. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulates UAE on its 49th National Day

Moscow Russia, December 2 ANISputnik Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the countrys people on the 49th National Day, wishing bilateral cooperation to becom...

Billie Eilish shuts down body-shamers who called her 'fat'

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently spoke out to silence body shamers. According to Fox News, the 18-year-old usually makes headlines for her record-breaking hits, but back in October, she was the target of online trolls who w...

Putin orders Russia to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian authorities on Wednesday to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 next week as Russia recorded 589 new daily deaths from the coronavirus.Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses...

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan tease 'Bhabhi' song from 'Coolie No 1'

By sharing stills and clips from their upcoming comedy-drama, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on Wednesday teased the song Bhabhi from Coolie No. 1. The Kedarnath star took to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring Varu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020