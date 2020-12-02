Left Menu
Billie Eilish shuts down body-shamers who called her 'fat'

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently spoke out to silence body shamers.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:04 IST
Billie Eilish. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently spoke out to silence body shamers. According to Fox News, the 18-year-old usually makes headlines for her record-breaking hits, but back in October, she was the target of online trolls who wouldn't stop obsessing over photos of her in a tank top.

At the time, Eilish shut critics down by asking them if they "really want to go back in time?" She was referencing her past video titled 'NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY' in which Eilish states she cannot control other people's opinions of her. This week, however, Eilish got a little more candid about those viral photos of her in a nude tank top.

When Vanity Fair asked the star what the biggest rumour about her is, Eilish said, "There's this picture of me like, running from my car to my brother's front door on like a 110-degree day in a tank top. And people were like, 'Damn, Billie got fat!' And I'm like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you've just never seen it before!' So that's the most current one, but whatever." The 'Bad Guy' songstress has been applauded by her fan base in the past for her impressive clap-back skills and honesty about struggling with body confidence. She said it's perhaps one of the most important parts of her communication with her fans.

"I love having kids relate to me and tell me that I make them feel comfortable in their bodies. If I can do anything, I want to do that," she said. As per Fox News, the Grammy-winning artist has previously explained why she wears oversized clothes on red carpets and during performances.

She told Forbes, "It kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like. I want layers and layers and layers and I want to be mysterious." As per Fox News, Eilish echoed her statements in British GQ for its July/August cover story, saying that she's learning to love her body as she gets older and her decision to not show it off is her realization of her power.

"My body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to," Eilish said. (ANI)

