Goa nightclub fire: Kin of victims meet CM Sawant, seek justice
Twenty-five persons died in the blaze, including 20 staffers of the nightclub.After meeting the CM, Joshi told reporters she and others hope the victims will get justice.During the meeting, families put up their demands in front of him. Kin have to come to Goa to attend court cases as the accused have filed bail applications.
- Country:
- India
Kin of the victims of the devastating December 6 Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire in Goa met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday seeking justice.
Those who met the CM included some from Jharkhand as well as Delhi's Bhavana Joshi, who lost four relatives. Twenty-five persons died in the blaze, including 20 staffers of the nightclub.
After meeting the CM, Joshi told reporters she and others hope the victims will get justice.
''During the meeting, families put up their demands in front of him. Kin have to come to Goa to attend court cases as the accused have filed bail applications. Courts are giving dates, one after another, due to which we have to fly down often, financially draining us,'' she said.
Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the fire so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Bhavana Joshi
- Romeo Lane
- Pramod Sawant
- Delhi
- Joshi
ALSO READ
Jharkhand's ruling coalition MLA, oppn BJP seek rectification of 'flaws' in PESA rules
Two murder convicts who escaped from Jharkhand court arrested within hours
Jharkhand: Tribal outfits observe Khunti bandh over murder of tribal village head
Tribal village head shot dead in Jharkhand's Khunti, probe underway
Tribal Leader Assassinated in Jharkhand