Discom officials thrashed in Jodhpur during inspection

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:43 IST
Officials and employees of DISCOM, Jodhpur were assaulted while they were investigating a case of power theft in a village here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced, showing a woman from Jheepasni village beating the team with a stick. A case has been registered against the accused for assault and obstructing government work, they said.

The junior engineer of the discom has filed a case at Karwar police station against the consumer alleging assault and causing obstruction in the discharge of official duties.

According to the report of junior engineer Kamal Kishore Bhati posted at the Assistant Engineer's office, Indroka near Jodhpur had gone to a house in Jheepasni village with his team to investigate a case of electricity theft.

When the team began seizing the metre and cable, the family -- a man, his wife, daughter-in-law, and his brother -- allegedly attacked the team members with sticks.

The staff narrowly escaped from the spot to save their lives, the complainant said.

SHO (Karwar) Parmeshwari said police have registered a case on report of the junior engineer and have started an investigation assuring that the accused will be arrested soon.

