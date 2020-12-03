Christopher Nolan is 'absolutely thrilled' about India release of 'Tenet'

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan on Thursday said he is happy that audiences in India will be finally able to see and enjoy his new movie "Tenet" in cinema halls. Ahead of the film's theatrical release in the country on Friday, Nolan sent a video message for his legion of fans, insisting that the movie is made for the big screen. "Hello, I'm Christopher Nolan, the director of 'Tenet'. I just want to say hello to all the movie fans in India. I'm absolutely thrilled that you're going to get the opportunity to see 'Tenet' on the big screen," the director said. Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at the centre, the film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.

Nolan, who along with his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema had shot a part of the movie in Mumbai, said he had an amazing time in the country. "We shot the film on large format IMAX film in some of the most spectacular places in the world, including Mumbai where we were able to shoot what I consider to be some of the most exciting scenes in the film, some of which were with the great Dimple Kapadia. We had an amazing time shooting in India," he added. The film's crew had come down for a five-day shoot in Mumbai last September. Filming took place in areas like Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. "It means so much to me that you're all finally going to be able to see 'Tenet' on the big screen. I hope you enjoy it," Nolan concluded his message.

The Warner Bros film is slated to be released in Indian theatres on December 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu..