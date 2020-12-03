Left Menu
Kareena Kapoor enjoys winter sun in debut Instagram reel

Mom-to-be actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared her very first Instagram reel that featured her glowing and enjoying the winter sun.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:16 IST
Kareena Kapoor enjoys winter sun in debut Instagram reel
Actor Kareena Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Mom-to-be actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared her very first Instagram reel that featured her glowing and enjoying the winter sun. The 'Jab We Met' actor is seen holding a dressed in a red and blue coloured sweatshirt with a cup of coffee in her hand in the reel.

"Breakfast with Beboo...#feelitreelit," she captioned the video. The expecting mother chose to tie her hair in her signature bun while she basks in the winter sun with a reddish glow on her face.

The reel received several comments from the fans of the 40-yar-old actor including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. The 'Omkara,' actor is expecting her second baby with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

