'Wonder Woman 1984' to theatrically release in India on Dec 24

Denzil Dias, VP & MD, Warner Bros Pictures (India), said the studio is looking forward to releasing "Wonder Woman 1984" in Indian theatres on Christmas eve following the debut of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" in India on Friday. "After 'Tenet', we are very proud to release another crowd pleaser in December.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:49 IST
"Wonder Woman 1984", starring Hollywood star Gal Gadot as the titular DC superhero, is slated to be released in Indian theatres on December 24, studio Warner Bros Pictures (India) announced on Thursday. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film will release in the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2017 DC superhero blockbuster, "Wonder Woman 1984" will see Gadot reprise her role as the Amazonian warrior Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman and Jenkins return at the helm. The sequel follows Wonder Woman facing two all-new foes: Max Lord, played by "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal, and The Cheetah, essayed by Kristen Wiig, known for "Bridesmaids".

Jenkins said the upcoming film follows the "superhero" cast on an epic journey. "This is a classic tale told through a great Super Hero with a true 'superhero' cast, and it's an incredibly epic journey, but... What the story is and how it unfolds? I think less is more, the less I say, the more surprised the audiences will be," the director said. Denzil Dias, VP & MD, Warner Bros Pictures (India), said the studio is looking forward to releasing "Wonder Woman 1984" in Indian theatres on Christmas eve following the debut of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" in India on Friday.

"After 'Tenet', we are very proud to release another crowd pleaser in December. It is a perfect seasonal family entertainer, one that can best be enjoyed only on the big screen," Dias said. The film will also see Chris Pine return as Captain Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Presented by Warner Bros Pictures, "Wonder Woman 1984" is an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, and will be distributed in theatres and IMAX worldwide.

