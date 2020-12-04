Jim Parsons reveals he auditioned for 'The Office' before 'Big Bang Theory'

Left Menu
Jim Parsons, popularly known for his famous role as Sheldon Cooper in hit sitcom 'Big Bang Theory,' recently revealed that he was almost a part of another loved sitcom 'The Office,' before landing as Cooper.

04-12-2020
Jim Parsons . Image Credit: ANI

Jim Parsons, popularly known for his famous role as Sheldon Cooper in hit sitcom 'Big Bang Theory,' recently revealed that he was almost a part of another loved sitcom 'The Office,' before landing as Cooper. According to Fox News, the statements came during a panel discussion for an upcoming Fox sitcom 'Call Me Kat,' that he executive produces.

He revealed during the discussion that he once went in for the audition for an unspecified role on NBC's mega-hit 'The Office' and that he never had high hopes for the audition. 'The Office' is a remake of a popular British TV series created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

"I was like 'how stupid, it's about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now," Deadline quoted Parsons as saying. According to Fox News, Parsons has received four Emmy awards for 'The Big Bang Theory' across six nominations, while 'The Office' has also won several Emmy awards. (ANI)

