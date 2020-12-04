Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Sheryl Anderson talks on filming, plot, other vital things

Many may not know that Sweet Magnolias was already renewed for Season 2 in July 2020. Since the renewal took place, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see in the imminent season.

The synopsis or plot for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is kept under wraps to avoid the speculations and rumours. However, fans should express gratitude to Sheryl J. Anderson, the series developer for providing some hints what fans can see in the imminent second season.

According to Sheryl J. Anderson, all the characters from Sweet Magnolias Season 1 would return in Season 2. "Almost everybody you have come to love, you will get to see again. But there are going to be some twists and turns to come that will surprise even the most devoted book fans," she said.

"We are going to answer all the question that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," she said to Metro.co.uk.

Fans have been questioning for a long time about the car crash. They are expecting the creators to focus on it in Sweet Magnolias Season 2. "I don't think we'd ever run out of stories between the lovely paths that Sherryl Woods laid out in the books. And then the added elements that we are able to bring in the TV writers' room as well. I think we could tell season after season of amazing Sweet Magnolias stories," Sheryl J. Anderson further added.

On the other hand, Sheryl Anderson revealed many interesting things recently on the imminent Sweet Magnolias Season 2 in a conversation with Parade.com.

"We [the writing staff], deeply appreciate how passionately everyone has embraced Sweet Magnolias. At this time when so many of us can't be with the people we love, we understand your impatience to return to Serenity. Please know we are pouring our hearts into all the answers and the new questions that are at the center of Season 2, and we're anxious to bring all of that and more to you as soon as we safely can. In the meantime, have a virtual Margarita with friends, watch Season 1 again, and take care of yourselves!" she opined.

Conversely, Sheryl elaborated Sweet Magnolias saying 'it's about female friendship'. "I think there have been other terrific shows about female friendship and about romance," explains Anderson, "but I think chef Dana Sue would tell you we figured out the exact proportions to focus on a deep and abiding friendship that has lasted their entire lives–seasoned with romances, pinches of teen angst and a lovely icing of hot men," she added.

Fans may be wondering if the team has commenced filming for Sweet Magnolias Season 2. On this Sheryl said, "We haven't started shooting Season 2, yet. We want to get back to it as quickly as we can, but we are still working on the details. I don't want to jinx it. We know it's hard to wait, but we appreciate everyone's patience and we are confident that we will take them places in Season 2 that will engage, delight and comfort them–maybe in that order."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

