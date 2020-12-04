Navy Day celebrated in Kolkata

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:38 IST
The 49th Navy Day was commemorated here on Friday with the Indian Navy paying tribute to its personnel for their sacrifice and celebrating victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, an official said. On behalf of the Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal and allied Naval units, Chief Staff Officer Captain H Hariharan laid a wreath at the Lascar War Memorial at Hastings here, he said.

Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the Indian Navy's achievement in inflicting heavy damage on Pakistani vessels in Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. The solemn occasion was marked by a two-minute silence in memory of the departed Naval warriors, he said.

The Navy Week at Kolkata normally includes various activities such as port visits by warships, navy band concerts, public interaction and social service, but these had to be cancelled in adherence to COVID safety protocol, the official said. The Indian Navy has put up numerous hoardings at prominent locations all around the city, highlighting the Navy Day and career opportunities for men and women in the force, he added.

