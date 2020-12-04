Left Menu
'It's unhealthy': Daniel Radcliffe on not joining social media

Explaining the reasons on why he might never join social media, Hollywood superstar Daniel Radcliffe admits that he is not mentally strong enough to be available online.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:43 IST
Daniel Radcliffe. Image Credit: ANI
Daniel Radcliffe. Image Credit: ANI

Explaining the reasons on why he might never join social media, Hollywood superstar Daniel Radcliffe admits that he is not mentally strong enough to be available online. According to People Magazine, Radcliffe opened up about on why he might never join Twitter or Instagram on First We Feasts' Hot Ones with host Sean Evans while promoting his film 'Escape From Pretoria' while eating spicy hot wings.

The 'Harry Potter' star revealed that he once considered signing up for a Twitter account. "I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well-thought-out reason for this because I considered getting a Twitter and me, 100 per cent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like, 'Dan Radcliffe gets into a fight with a random person on Twitter,'" he said. Continuing the thoughts he had while signing up for Twitter he said, "When I was younger, not anymore thank God, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet."

"That is an insane and bad thing to do, and to me, like Twitter and everything just sort of feels like an extension of that. Unless I'm going to go on to just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do," he added. The 'Horns' star said that he is honestly unsure about his mental ability to hold the strain of social media life and thinks that he is alright with that.

As per the reports from People, the actor, in February 2019, revealed that he turned to an alcohol addict to deal with his massive Harry Potter fame as a young man. "Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more,'" he joked.

"It can affect your psyche. Part of the thing is the expectation that you should just be delighted all the time. You have a great job, you're wealthy, you don't have the right to not be excited about the thing all the time," Radcliffe added. The 31-year-old star explained in an interview that he felt a lot of pressure for not being able to handle the fame and took a few years with a couple of attempts to stop using alcohol as a way to deal with his emotions, according to People.

"I have been unbelievably lucky with the people I had around me at certain times in my life," he admitted. "I met some really key people, some actors, some of them not, who just gave me great advice and really cared for me. Ultimately, it was just my own decision. I woke up one morning after a night, going, 'This is probably not good.'" (ANI)

