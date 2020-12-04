Have tested negative for Covid-19, confirms Anil Kapoor
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor puts an end to all the rumours regarding his Covid-19 diagnosis by announcing on Friday that he has tested negative.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:59 IST
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor puts an end to all the rumours regarding his Covid-19 diagnosis by announcing on Friday that he has tested negative. The 63-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19", and thanked his fans for their concern and good wishes.
Anil has been shooting for his next film 'Jug Jug Jiyo' along with an ensemble cast which includes actors like Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, among others. All the cast members along with the director Raj Mehta had gotten themselves tested for the novel coronavirus before commencing for the shoot of the film in November. The announcement comes amidst reports that Anil who had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh and tested Covid-19 positive along with cast members Neetu and Varun. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiara Advani
- Varun Dhawan
- Raj Mehta
- Anil Kapoor
- Varun
- Neetu Kapoor
ALSO READ
Kiara Advani starrer 'Indoo Ki Jawani' to be released in cinema halls
Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani' to release in theatres next month
Kiara Advani dives into world of online dating in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' trailer
Kiara Advani drops party number 'Heelein Toot Gayi' from 'Indoo Ki Jawani'
Kiara Advani glints social media with her surreal beauty