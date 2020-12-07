Left Menu
Varun Dhawan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Varun Dhawan, who had been shooting for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:58 IST
Actor Varun Dhawan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Varun Dhawan, who had been shooting for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 'Coolie No.1,' actor took to Instagram on Monday to share his health update along with a picture of him interacting with his friends over a group video call.

"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted COVID-19," he captioned the post. Dhawan assured that while shooting all health protocols were followed and asked everyone to be "extra careful."

"All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," the 33-year-old actor wrote. "I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time, thank u," he added.

Dhawan had been shooting for 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in Chandigarh. As these three stars were among close contacts of Dhawan, Anil Kapoor had put all rumours to an end by confirming that he has tested negative for coronavirus, however, there has been no confirmation from Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani yet. (ANI)

