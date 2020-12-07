First-ever digital edition of Japanese Film Festival 2020 opens in India

~Screening 30 handpicked Japanese Films from 4th-13th December'20 without any cost~ NEW DELHI, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Foundation New Delhi announced the launch of the Fourth edition of Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2020 in India on 4th December'20. The one-of-a-kind 10-day digital Film Festival will be held from 4th to 13th December' 20. The expansive movie list this year entails 30 of Japan's most acclaimed films of varied formats and subjects across categories including animation, feature drama, romance, thriller, classic and documentary. Day one of the festival kick-started with the screening of classic and contemporary films, 'Key Of Life', 'The Flavour of Green Tea over Rice' and 'Project Dream- How to Build Mazinger Z's Hanger'. The Fourth edition of the Japanese Film Festival is accessible to everyone across the country due to the virtual access and patrons can enjoy the best of Japanese cinema from the safety of their homes. From the carefully curated list of films, three movies will be screened each day and will be available for 24 hours on the festival watch page, https://watch.jff.jpf.go.jp/page/india/. Patrons can enjoy unlimited access to multiple movies from the film line-up without any sub`scription cost. The films selected will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles for the viewer's convenience.

Commenting on the opening of JFF 2020, Mr. Kaoru Miyamoto, the Director-General of the Japan Foundation New Delhi, said, "We are very excited to open the Film Festival in India. The last few months have been reassuring to see the excitement across our platforms. India is an important and growing market for the Japanese arthouses as there is notable inclination and interest for Japanese culture amongst Indians. We have closely mapped audience demand and accordingly created a list of 30 popular Japanese films suited to cater to a wider audience base addressing to varied age groups. The response so far has been overwhelming also from cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur etc. in addition to the metros." He further added, "We are delighted and grateful for the special place that the festival has carved for itself in the Indian landscape. The last three editions have received a staggering response and, we are hopeful that the festival will be successful and bigger with the first-ever digital edition." The Japanese Film Festival 2020 is showcasing a diverse line-up of popular Japanese films like Sumikkogurashi: Good to be in the corner, Production I.G Animation: Tokyo Marble Chocolate, Production I.G Short Animation: (Drawer Hobs), One Night, 0.5mm, Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday, Our 30-Minute Sessions, Little Nights, Little Love, Stolen Identity, Tremble All You Want, The Great Passage, RAILWAYS, Café Funiculi Funicula and more. Adding fervor to the 10-day Film Festival, the Japan Foundation New Delhi is holding 'Young Critic Contest'. The contest seeks participation of young elementary and middle school students to write critical responses to the selected animation films from the Festival's movie line-up. Six winners will be declared by December 24, 2020 and will be awarded a Certificate of Excellence along with exclusive Japanese Film Festival goodies.

For more information on the movie line-up, registration process, festival schedule and dates, you can log onto the Festival watch page, https://watch.jff.jpf.go.jp/. You can also check out the official social handles for regular updates. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/japanesefilmfestivalindia/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JapaneseFilmFestivalIndia/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JFF_India About Japan Foundation The Japan Foundation is Japan's only institution dedicated to carrying out comprehensive international cultural exchange programs throughout the world. With the objective of deepening mutual understanding between the people of Japan and other countries / regions, our various activities and information services create opportunities for interpersonal interactions. The Japan Foundation develops programs in three different fields-arts and cultural exchange, Japanese Language education overseas, and Japanese studies and intellectual exchange.

The Japan Foundation has a global network consisting of the Tokyo headquarters, the Kyoto Office, two Japanese-language institutes, and 25 overseas offices in 24 countries (including two Asia Center liaison offices). The Japan Foundation New Delhi was officially established in January 1994 and since then has been carrying out the Foundation's programs thoroughly.

For further information, please visit: https://www.jpf.go.jp/e/index.html or https://www.jfindia.org.in/