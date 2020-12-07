'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli welcomes Alia Bhatt to sets of 'RRR'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Monday welcomed actor Alia Bhatt to the sets of his upcoming film 'RRR' as the two began shooting for the much-anticipated film. Rajamouli took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with Bhatt from the sets and introduced her by her character "Sita" in the film.

"A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt," he tweeted. The picture sees the actor-director duo exchanging smiles as they stand in the middle of a lush green field.

The movie also featured superstars like Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn besides Bhatt. Helmed by magnum opus 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya will release it in multiple languages. (ANI)