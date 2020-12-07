Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli welcomes Alia Bhatt to sets of 'RRR'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Monday welcomed actor Alia Bhatt to the sets of his upcoming film 'RRR' as the two began shooting for the much-anticipated film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:45 IST
'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli welcomes Alia Bhatt to sets of 'RRR'
Director SS Rajamouli with actor Alia Bhatt (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Monday welcomed actor Alia Bhatt to the sets of his upcoming film 'RRR' as the two began shooting for the much-anticipated film. Rajamouli took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with Bhatt from the sets and introduced her by her character "Sita" in the film.

"A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt," he tweeted. The picture sees the actor-director duo exchanging smiles as they stand in the middle of a lush green field.

The movie also featured superstars like Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn besides Bhatt. Helmed by magnum opus 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya will release it in multiple languages. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Coco chips’ biz on augmenting scale in Sri Lanka despite Covid-19 pandemic

The sound of a coconut cracking open breaks the silence in Lavanya Nadarajas kitchen at her home in Mullaitivu, in the north of Sri Lanka.Small, white flakes fall rapidly into a bowl as 39-year old Nadaraja moves the broken half of coconut ...

China suggests dialogue with US as Joe Biden likely to take tough stance against Beijing

As US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to take a tough stance against China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing and the US should initiate dialogue at all levels. Sputnik quoted Wang as saying at the meeting with the US...

ISI trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, says Delhi Police

In a breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people with weapons and drugs that indicates Pakistans intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir. Five persons ...

Hong Kong stocks close lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 on Monday, dragged down by losses in the financial sector, as investors worried over rising U.S.-China tensions. The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 to 26,506.85, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 to 10,4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020