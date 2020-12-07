Left Menu
Maniesh Paul diagnosed with COVID-19

The development comes days after Pauls Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19 along with the films director, Raj Mehta.Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh few days ago from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasnt feeling well.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:48 IST
Maniesh Paul has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a source close to the TV host-film actor said on Monday. The development comes days after Paul's "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19 along with the film's director, Raj Mehta.

Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh few days ago from the sets of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" , got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasn't feeling well. "He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive," the insider told PTI.

The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine, the source added. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, "Jug Jug Jeeyo" is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

