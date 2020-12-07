Maniesh Paul diagnosed with COVID-19

Maniesh Paul has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a source close to the TV host-film actor said on Monday. The development comes days after Paul's "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19 along with the film's director, Raj Mehta.

Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh few days ago from the sets of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" , got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasn't feeling well. "He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive," the insider told PTI.

The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine, the source added. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, "Jug Jug Jeeyo" is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.