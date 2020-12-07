Kareena Kapoor bids adieu to hills of Himachal after long vacation

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who had been enjoying a long vacation in the hills of Himachal Pradesh on Monday headed back to Mumbai after bidding adieu to Palampur. The mom-to-be, took to Instagram to share a glowing picture of herself with a scenic view of the mountain ranges.

Kareena is seen with her signature bun hair-do with a checkered jacket and black shades. "Bye bye Palampur, What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I'm coming home," she wrote in the caption.

The 40-year-old actor's best friend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who was also a part of the vacation commented on the post and said, "The hills will miss u." The 'Jab We Met,' actor was vacationing in Dharamshala and Palampur since Diwali and had had since been posting pictures from the trip.

She is currently expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)