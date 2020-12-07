Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena Kapoor bids adieu to hills of Himachal after long vacation

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who had been enjoying a long vacation in the hills of Himachal Pradesh on Monday headed back to Mumbai after bidding adieu to Palampur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:09 IST
Kareena Kapoor bids adieu to hills of Himachal after long vacation
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who had been enjoying a long vacation in the hills of Himachal Pradesh on Monday headed back to Mumbai after bidding adieu to Palampur. The mom-to-be, took to Instagram to share a glowing picture of herself with a scenic view of the mountain ranges.

Kareena is seen with her signature bun hair-do with a checkered jacket and black shades. "Bye bye Palampur, What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I'm coming home," she wrote in the caption.

The 40-year-old actor's best friend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who was also a part of the vacation commented on the post and said, "The hills will miss u." The 'Jab We Met,' actor was vacationing in Dharamshala and Palampur since Diwali and had had since been posting pictures from the trip.

She is currently expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Coco chips’ biz on augmenting scale in Sri Lanka despite Covid-19 pandemic

The sound of a coconut cracking open breaks the silence in Lavanya Nadarajas kitchen at her home in Mullaitivu, in the north of Sri Lanka.Small, white flakes fall rapidly into a bowl as 39-year old Nadaraja moves the broken half of coconut ...

China suggests dialogue with US as Joe Biden likely to take tough stance against Beijing

As US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to take a tough stance against China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing and the US should initiate dialogue at all levels. Sputnik quoted Wang as saying at the meeting with the US...

ISI trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, says Delhi Police

In a breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people with weapons and drugs that indicates Pakistans intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir. Five persons ...

Hong Kong stocks close lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 on Monday, dragged down by losses in the financial sector, as investors worried over rising U.S.-China tensions. The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 to 26,506.85, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 to 10,4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020