I am recovering, be back soon: Rahul Roy

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last month, on Monday said he is "recovering" well and thanked fans for their support. The "Aashiqui" star was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital here due to a progressive brain stroke on November 27 after he arrived from a shoot in Kargil.

Roy shared a health update in a video posted on his official Instagram account, where he is seen standing alongside his sister Priyanka. "I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all," read the caption of the video.

The actor's sister also expressed gratitude towards Roy's well wishers in the clip. "He is doing very well. Thank you everyone for supporting our family. (Thank you also) from my other brother Rohit from Canada. Thanks a lot for being with us for the entire family. It's been a great support to see how much you love our brother. Thank you so much," she said in the video.

Roy, 52, made his Bollywood debut in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed musical romance hit "Aashiqui" in 1990 and went on to work with the filmmaker on films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee" . The actor also won the first season of the popular TV reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2006.