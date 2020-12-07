Vanessa Hudgens impresses in her stylish attire at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Left Menu
Hollywood actor Vanessa Hudgens spiced up the red carpet on Sunday (local time) with her sleek and chic look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Vanessa Hudgens at MTV Movie & TV Awards. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Vanessa Hudgens spiced up the red carpet on Sunday (local time) with her sleek and chic look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special. According to E! News, the 31-year-old actor slayed it completely at the star-studded show and made jaws drop with her simplistically striking Versace black mini dress, which gave off major Posh Spice vibes. The 'High School Musical' alum seemed to have taken a page out of the former 'Spice Girl' Victoria Beckham's fashion book as she accessorized with peep-toe platform heels, a statement-making gold necklace, and layered chunky gold bracelets.

Vanessa's stylish attire wasn't the only thing people swooned over for; her beauty seemed just as glamorous. She rocked a smoky-eyed makeup along with thick cat-eye and dramatic false lashes, along with a slick-straight lob that was parted in the middle for her hair but chose to keep the rest of her face simple. She completed her look with a matte nude lipstick which made her look gorgeous in totality. Ahead of the event, in an interview with People she raved about the opportunity to host the first-ever MTV GOAT awards, she said "I'm really excited about a lot of things for the show this year".

The former 'Disney' star further expressed her excitement for hosting by stating "First off, it's the first-ever GOAT awards, which is really fun," and added, "I love hosting, so to be able to do it during 2020 is a nice mix-up". "Hosting a show during this time is, you know, a little weird. A lot more COVID testing, but it's really great to be able to come here and celebrate and to be able to uplift people during these times," she explained, adding, that the ceremony this year would be memorable.

Vanessa Hudgens is all set to host at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special which will pay homage to big moments in TV and movies from the 1980s till now. As per E! News the show will have appearances from various celebrities and will honor "GOATs" across various categories. (ANI)

