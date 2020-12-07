Mallika Sherawat comes out in support of farmers' protest, calls them 'soul of India'

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws, Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat on Monday stood up in support of them and said the farmers are the 'soul of India.' The 44-year-old star took to Twitter and referring to the farmers wrote, "I don't understand politics but I do understand that our farmers are the soul of India, our #annadatas feeding 1.3 billion. I support our farmers #supportfarmers #standwithfarmars #AtmaNirbharBharat."

Earlier, scores of Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Riteish Deshmukh and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh have supported the protesting farmers. On Sunday, actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the protesting farmers and used Daniel Webster's quote to caption it. She wrote, "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization."

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)