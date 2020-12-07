Left Menu
Missing 'the normal days', actor Kajol on Monday treated her fans to a monochromatic throwback picture in which she is seen gleefully performing on the stage.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:19 IST
Kajol misses 'the normal', shares stunning throwback picture
Kajol (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Missing 'the normal days', actor Kajol on Monday treated her fans to a monochromatic throwback picture in which she is seen gleefully performing on the stage. The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a black and white picture in which the actor looked stunning. Sporting a white loosely ruffled top, and a pair of black denim, the actor looked gorgeous with her luscious locks open and a beaming smile as she got absorbed in the moment.

Kajol seems to deliver an on-stage performance, as in the backdrop one can notice a few backstage dancers and a huge light. Fans are also seen cherishing the 'Ishq' star's performance as they wave their hands. Recalling the pre-COVID-19 times, the 'My Name Is Khan' star captioned the photograph as "I've almost forgotten how it feels to be on sets..."

She added, "#MissingTheNormal." Celebrity followers including Taapsee Pannu and more than 45,000 followers liked the post, while many fans left red heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Of late, the 'Tanhaji' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier last week, Kajol shared a post in which she welcomed December and said, "It felt like March-November was just a 15min thing...#just2020things #ItsDecember." (ANI)

