Ben Affleck, girlfriend Ana de Armas move in together

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas have moved in together, as per reports.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:55 IST
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas have moved in together, as per reports. According to Page Six, the 'Knives Out' actor has moved into Affleck's home in Los Angeles after listing her Venice, California, pad, according to People.

"Their relationship continues to be strong," a pal told the publication. In late September, The Sun reported that Affleck had finally moved into the massive USD 20 million home he had bought in 2018 following his split from wife Jennifer Garner and that de Armas had been planning to move in with him.

As per Page Six, the 13,453-square-foot Pacific Palisades property has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, a full gym and a screening room. The 48-year-old star Affleck, and de Armas, confirmed their relationship in late April via Instagram.

Page Six reported that throughout the pandemic, they've been photographed out and about with Affleck's children and walking their dogs. A few weeks ago, the duo was seen in New Orleans filming reshoots for their upcoming thriller 'Deep Water.' They originally met while shooting the movie last year. (ANI)

