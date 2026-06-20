Drone attack on Panama-flagged ship in Black Sea kills 1, injures 2

A Panama-flagged ship in the Black Sea suffered a drone attack, resulting in one crew member's death and two others injured, with one in serious condition.

Reuters | One Crew Member Was Killed And Two More Injured After A Drone Attack On A Panamaflagged Ship In The Black Sea | Updated: 20-06-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 06:48 IST
Drone attack on Panama-flagged ship in Black Sea kills 1, injures 2
  • Country:
  • Panama

​One crew ‌member was ​killed and two more injured ‌after a drone attack on a Panama-flagged ship in the Black ‌Sea, Panama's Maritime Authority (AMP) ‌said late on Friday.

The AMP said the incident occurred on Thursday ⁠and ​that ⁠one of the injured sailors was ⁠in serious condition. The ship ​was able to continue on ⁠its course, it added.

The authority ⁠added ​that is has "activated the relevant protocols to gather ⁠official information on the incident ⁠and maintains ⁠communication with the parties involved."

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