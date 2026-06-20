Drone attack on Panama-flagged ship in Black Sea kills 1, injures 2
A Panama-flagged ship in the Black Sea suffered a drone attack, resulting in one crew member's death and two others injured, with one in serious condition.
- Country:
- Panama
One crew member was killed and two more injured after a drone attack on a Panama-flagged ship in the Black Sea, Panama's Maritime Authority (AMP) said late on Friday.
The AMP said the incident occurred on Thursday and that one of the injured sailors was in serious condition. The ship was able to continue on its course, it added.
The authority added that is has "activated the relevant protocols to gather official information on the incident and maintains communication with the parties involved."
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