Drone attack on Panama-flagged ship in Black Sea kills 1, injures 2

One Crew Member Was Killed And Two More Injured After A Drone Attack On A Panamaflagged Ship In The Black Sea

​One crew ‌member was ​killed and two more injured ‌after a drone attack on a Panama-flagged ship in the Black ‌Sea, Panama's Maritime Authority (AMP) ‌said late on Friday.

The AMP said the incident occurred on Thursday ⁠and ​that ⁠one of the injured sailors was ⁠in serious condition. The ship ​was able to continue on ⁠its course, it added.

The authority ⁠added ​that is has "activated the relevant protocols to gather ⁠official information on the incident ⁠and maintains ⁠communication with the parties involved."