Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK paper, joining wife Meghan

Prince Harry is suing the publishers of a British newspaper for libel, joining his wife Meghan who is separately suing them over breach of copyright and data protection, British media reported on Monday. A spokesman for Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth, declined to comment. Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Mail on Sunday, could not immediately be reached. 'The Croods: A New Age' Tops Mild Box Office Again With $4.4 Million

Universal and DreamWorks' "The Croods: A New Age" repeated as winner of a mild post-Thanksgiving weekend with $4.4 million at 2,205 North American locations. The animated comedy sequel, featuring a voice cast of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds, has been dominating the seriously subdued moviegoing business since its Nov. 25 launch with $20.3 million in its first dozen days. It's a respectable performance, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a majority of U.S. theater sites being closed. Sites that remain open often are operating with reduced capacity, limited hours and social distancing requirements. Family of children's author Roald Dahl apologise for anti-Semitic remarks

The family of Roald Dahl, late author of children's classics such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", has apologised for anti-Semitic remarks he made, saying the comments were "incomprehensible to us". The British author, who died in 1990 aged 74, remains popular with young readers around the world and several of his books such as "The BFG", "Matilda", "Fantastic Mr Fox" and most recently "The Witches" , have been turned into movies and stage shows. Million-dollar bash for Bob Dylan as Universal buys up his back pages

Universal Music Group's publishing arm has bought Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue of more than 600 songs, from towering classics such as 1965's "Like a Rolling Stone" to this year's 17-minute epic "Murder Most Foul". "The deal is the most significant music publishing agreement this century and one of the most important of all time," UMG said in a press release. Mario Lopez to play KFC's Colonel Sanders in Lifetime romance movie

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group's music publishing arm, the company said on Monday. The deal includes Dylan's iconic 1960s counterculture songs like "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Like a Rolling Stone", the company said in a statement, but did not disclose the terms of the deal. Cartoons and live performers combine in online Gorillaz gigs

Innovation has always been a hallmark of musician Damon Albarn and illustrator Jamie Hewitt's cartoon band Gorillaz, and now they are aiming to pull off something new in a series of live concerts that audiences can pay to stream into their homes. After releasing a web series this year, the band are gearing up to showcase new album 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez' with three online shows in which human performers interact with animated characters.

Netflix declines to flag up to viewers that 'The Crown' is fiction, UK media reports U.S. streaming platform Netflix has rejected a call from Britain's culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series "The Crown" to make clear that it is a work of fiction, several British media reported on Sunday. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is among several prominent figures in Britain who have argued that the scripted series, in which actors play members of the royal family, risked giving viewers a wrong and damaging impression of the royals.