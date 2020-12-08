Khloe Kardashian says family's Christmas party cancelled amid COVID-19

Left Menu
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed her family will forgo their annual Christmas Eve celebration for the first time in 42 years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:59 IST
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed her family will forgo their annual Christmas Eve celebration for the first time in 42 years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The ''Keeping Up With the Kardashians'' star shared the update on Twitter after a social media user enquired her about the annual festivities.

''The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe,'' Kardashian said on Sunday. ''Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must,'' she added.

Last month, the entrepreneur optimistically said they would be able to hold a close-knit annual bash. ''I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I'm totally fine with that, but we're definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe,'' she had tweeted.

The decision comes weeks after Kardashian's sister, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was criticised after she shared photos from a lavish party held on a private island to celebrate her birthday in October. West said she celebrated her birthday with close friends and family after ''two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine'', adding she was ''humbly reminded of how privileged my life is''.

Many social media users said the post was tone deaf and reflected West's ignorance amid raging pandemic..

