Shrek 5 developments, plot revealed, previous characters to return, what more we know

The confirmation of Shrek 5 was made seven years back. Shrek 5 is a highly anticipated movie mainly since NBC Universal decided to revive the fifth installment of the franchise. Read further to know more about the upcoming movie.

Following the success of Shrek 2 in May 2004, the executive producer, Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed that the Shrek story had been outlined into five films almost from the beginning.

In February 2014, in an interview with Fox Business Network, Katzenberg hinted that a fifth film could still be made. "We like to let them have a little bit of time to rest," he said of the characters. "But I think you can be confident that we'll have another chapter in the Shrek series. We're not finished, and more importantly, neither is he," Katzenberg added.

In July 2016, The Hollywood Reporter cited sources saying that Shrek 5 was planned for a 2019 release. In September 2016, Eddie Murphy confirmed that Shrek 5 was expected to be released in 2019 or 2020, and that the script had been completed. The story for the film was written by Michael McCullers, based on his own idea.

Variety reported on November 6, 2018 that Chris Meledandri had been tasked to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots 2, with the cast of the previous films potentially returning.

Shrek 5 will see some previous characters making their return. Lord Farquaad was a perfect villain. Fans will be excited if he comes back to see revenge. However, this character is believed to be far away from the series.

Shrek and Donkey are said to be returning in Shrek 5 with much more adventures. The characters in the fifth movie will be familiar with modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

The script for Shrek 5 is also complete. "I finished that script which I really, really, really love. It's really personal to me. It's got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can't really reveal," CinemaBlend quoted Michael McCullers saying.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

