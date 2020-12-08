Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kung Fu Panda 4 renewal, cast updates, Po’s union with family, what more we can see

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:41 IST
Kung Fu Panda 4 renewal, cast updates, Po’s union with family, what more we can see
The franchise enthusiasts are quite happy after knowing that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark end to the franchise. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie lovers. The fourth sequel is one of the highly anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for over four years.

Many anime lovers believe that Kung Fu Panda 4 may not be worked upon as there has been no official constructive discussion on it for a long time. But that's not true at all. The success of previous films is a big reason why the creators will surely work on the fourth movie.

Released in April 2016, Kung Fu Panda 3 grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series. Deadline Hollywood previously reported that Kung Fu Panda 3 made a net profit of USD 76.65 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it one of the top twenty most profitable release of 2016.

The returning actors in Kung Fu Panda 4 are like to be Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

The franchise enthusiasts are quite happy after knowing that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark end to the franchise. The movie creators will also work on Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 in future. However, we still don't know when the fourth, fifth and sixth movies will be released.

In Kung Fu Panda 3, the viewers saw Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior Kai came into limelight, the problem gradually started augmenting. The viewers will see Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father in the imminent movie. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will have more insights into Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings. Now fans need to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Avatar 2 filming updates, Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise's underwater record

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling: Swapna Suresh claims some people threatened her in judicial custody

Seeking protection, Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case, on Tuesday alleged that while she was in judicial remand in a jail in Thiruvananthapuram some people had approached and warned her against disclosing names of thos...

Present cold chain system can hold additional COVID-19 vaccines required for 3 cr key workers: Govt

The present cold chain system in the country is capable of storing additional quantity of COVID-19 vaccine required for first 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline warriors, the Centre said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here,...

Nadda to take part in door-to-door campaign in Kolkata, interact with Bengal BJP leadership

BJP national president J P Nadda will arrive in Kolkata on a two-day visit from December 9 to take stock of party activities and participate in the ongoing mass outreach campaign, with an eye on 2021 assembly polls. According to party sourc...

Zambia's president meets with head of IMF Africa department

Zambias President Edgar Lungu met the head of the International Monetary Funds Africa Department on Tuesday as the southern African copper producer attempts to plot a course out of a debt crisis.Zambia became Africas first pandemic-era sove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020