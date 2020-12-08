Kung Fu Panda 4 renewal, cast updates, Po’s union with family, what more we can see

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie lovers. The fourth sequel is one of the highly anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for over four years.

Many anime lovers believe that Kung Fu Panda 4 may not be worked upon as there has been no official constructive discussion on it for a long time. But that's not true at all. The success of previous films is a big reason why the creators will surely work on the fourth movie.

Released in April 2016, Kung Fu Panda 3 grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series. Deadline Hollywood previously reported that Kung Fu Panda 3 made a net profit of USD 76.65 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it one of the top twenty most profitable release of 2016.

The returning actors in Kung Fu Panda 4 are like to be Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

The franchise enthusiasts are quite happy after knowing that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark end to the franchise. The movie creators will also work on Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 in future. However, we still don't know when the fourth, fifth and sixth movies will be released.

In Kung Fu Panda 3, the viewers saw Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior Kai came into limelight, the problem gradually started augmenting. The viewers will see Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father in the imminent movie. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will have more insights into Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings. Now fans need to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

