Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

The 30-year-old actor had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, following which there were reports she had contracted the diseaseIn a statement on Twitter, Sanon said she is following the advice of doctors and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:16 IST
Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The 30-year-old actor had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film with her ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'' co-star Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, following which there were reports she had contracted the disease

In a statement on Twitter, Sanon said she is following the advice of doctors and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). ''I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice,'' the actor said. Sanon said she will get back to work as soon as she tests negative and thanked her fans for their wishes. ''I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet,'' she added. Earlier, the cast of Karan Johar-backed ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'', including Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for the film in Chandigarh. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 4,026 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 18,59,367.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Policy intervention needed to bring smartphones to 300 mn 2G phone users: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday pitched for policy interventions to bring smartphones to 300 million 2G phone users in India so that they can also benefit from digital transformations. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile ...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm AmazonWeb Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The m...

Abu Dhabi to resume economic, tourist and entertainment activity within 2 weeks

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee is working with local authorities in the UAE capital to resume all economic, cultural, tourist and entertainment activities within two weeks, state Abu Dhabi Media said on Wednesday.The...

Nokia starts production of next generation 5G equipment in India

Telecom gear maker Nokiaon Tuesday said it has started production of 5G equipment in India and the equipment are being shipped to countries that are in advanced stages of deploying the next generation technology. The roll out of 5G services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020