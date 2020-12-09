Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:29 IST
Rupert Everett, Tom Felton board Gile Borg's 'Lead Heads'

BAFTA nominee Rupert Everett, ''The Crown'' actor Derek Jacobi and Tom Felton of ''Harry Potter'' fame are teaming up for the drama feature ''Lead Heads'', helmed by ''Flutter'' director Giles Borg

The film also stars ''Anna Karenina'' actor Luke Newberry, ''Shakespeare in Love'' actor Mark Williams and newcomer Olatunji Ayofe. Lawrence Steven Meyers, Randy Dannenberg and John Evangelides are attached to produce ''Lead Heads'', which is penned by Patrick Makin

''Lead Heads'' follows ''a group of men, strangers to one another but all corrupted by greed, who, in their desperation, are drawn together for one night to play a game that may cost them both their souls and lives,'' the producers said in a statement to Variety. The film is slated to begin principal photography in March in London.

