Love Alarm Season 2 updates: Has filming started? Release pushed back to 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:29 IST
The renewal for Love Alarm Season 2 was accomplished in October last year. Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm

Is Love Alarm going to have Season 2? The series was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflix's top releases in 2019. Read further to know more on the possible second season.

Fans of South Korean TV series are quite happy as Love Alarm had already been renewed for Season 2. They continue to express their gratitude to the series creators and Netflix for renewing the series.

Although the renewal for Love Alarm Season 2 was accomplished in October last year, the developmental side confronted huge challenges in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial losses.

When fans got the information via Devdiscourse that the filming for Love Alarm Season 2 was reportedly going on during the time of global pandemic, they once again expressed their gratitude to the creators and wished good luck. The creators took to Instagram in July through Love Alarm's official handle for suggesting fans to wait for a little longer. They indicated that the imminent season might arrive during the first half of 2021.

The plot for Love Alarm Season 2 will focus on mainly the three characters - Kim Jo-jo (played by Kim So-hyun), Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) and Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram). Hwang Sun-oh and lee Hye-Yeong have been friends since childhood. Both enrol themselves in the program love Alarm' in quest of love. They and a woman, Kim Jo-jo, join throughout the program and fall in love with her, making a rift between the two boys.

Fans can watch Love Alarm on the OTT, streaming giant Netflix with a basic subscription package. The drama was first streamed on Netflix on August 22, 2020. Season 2 was supposed to stream on Netflix on August 22 this year. But What's on Netflix revealed that the release date was pushed back to 2021. The reason for the delay was the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out during the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

