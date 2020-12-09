Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese libraries hope UV machine gives visitors peace of mind

but I'm not sure if it's actually effective," he said. Although Japan has avoided the vast number of COVID-19 cases and deaths seen in other countries across the world, it is now experiencing a third wave.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:42 IST
Japanese libraries hope UV machine gives visitors peace of mind
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Libraries in Japan are hoping a machine that sterilizes books using ultraviolet light is giving visitors reassurance to take-out publications during the coronavirus pandemic.

Libraries across the country are installing the machine, which takes 30 seconds to sterilize a book using UV light and flutter it pages to clear out dust. The Narimasu Library in Itabashi, north of Tokyo, has had a machine installed since 2018 but the facility's manager said that it is now being used three times as much.

Patrons can use the machine, which sits next to the front desk, once they have out a book and then again upon it's return. However, this is not compulsory. For many of those in the library on Wednesday, the machine was as much a novelty as it was a COVID-19 deterrent.

Eriko Isozaki, who comes to the library weekly to borrow children's books, said the machine entertained her son, who appeared fascinated with the blue ultraviolet light. "I'm not sure how effective this is, but I think it's better than nothing," said Isozaki.

"And it's fun. My child seems to enjoy watching (the machine)." Many of the library's patrons are elderly and so keeping them safe is extra important.

Many of them used the machine when returning books, including 77-year-old Yasuhito Kobayashi. "I feel relieved because it sterilizes the books... but I'm not sure if it's actually effective," he said.

Although Japan has avoided the vast number of COVID-19 cases and deaths seen in other countries across the world, it is now experiencing a third wave. As of Wednesday, Japan had reported 167,330 coronavirus cases, with 2,458 deaths.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...

Sonakshi Sinha extends birthday wishes to father with family portrait

As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration. The Dabangg star took to Instagram and shared a p...

Uyghur body to hold protest against China on International Human Rights Day

A pro-Uyghur body named East Turkistan National Awakening Movement is set to hold protests in various countries around the world on International Human Rights Day on December 10 to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights issues in Ch...

Conservationists trying to save Kenyan giraffes stranded on flooding island

Conservationists are working to rescue giraffes stranded on an island in Lake Boringo in western Kenya after heavy rains led to the flooding of their rangeland habitat, threatening the animals with drowning. Relentless rains have increased ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020