Shatrugan Sinha reveals reason for not celebrating his birthday this year

Giving the news of not celebrating his 75th birthday, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday, shared a post to provide the reasons for the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:53 IST
Shatrughan Sinha with family. Image Credit: ANI

Giving the news of not celebrating his 75th birthday, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday, shared a post to provide the reasons for the same. The 'Naseeb' actor took to Instagram to post a family picture and extend his acknowledgement to the fans and people from the industry who wished him on his 75th birthday.

Along with the post, the superstar informed, that due to the two major issues in this nation, he will not celebrate his birthday this year. "We are not celebrating keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and in support of our farmers justified and most deserving demands. I thank all of you who have wished me on this special day," the star wrote.

Earlier, daughter Sonakshi Sinha, actor Huma Qureshi, Manish Paul, and many more wished the actor and extended greetings on the platinum celebration. Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, an Indian film actor, and politician was a member of Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib and Rajya Sabha. He has also served as a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Sinha has also served as a member of the standing committee on transport, tourism and been a cultured member of the consultative committee in the ministry of external affairs and overseas Indian affairs from 2014-2019. In 2016, he also launched his biography, entitled 'Anything but Khamosh'. (ANI)

