Tom Holland starrer 'Spider-Man 3' to feature actors from previous editions

English actor Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' is all set to bring actors from previous editions of the superhero blockbuster fueling comeback rumours for the likes of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunstin who may reprise their roles. According to Variety, the upcoming adventurous flick is expected to feature multiple generations of 'Spider-Man' actors all in one frame.

Actor Jamie Foxx who played the role of Electro, a villain opposite Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' will reportedly be reprising the role in the upcoming version. As reported by Variety, in the upcoming part, 'Spider-Man 3' will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

After picking the third version of 'Spider-Man,' director Jon Watts will also be returning for the sequel with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers as scriptwriters. Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon will be seen reprising their roles from the first two Holland-led 'Spider-Man' films. Variety reported that amid the appearances in multiple movies like 'Avengers', 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', Holland's first solo outing as Spidey was in 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

The actor's stag ventures were huge financial successes, with the first generating more than $880 million globally and the second exceeding the $1 billion milestones. This made the 'Spider-Man' franchise rank as the highest-grossing film of all time. According to Variety, Sony plans to release the film on December 17, 2021.

Before Holland stepped into the red and blue suit, Maguire portrayed Spider-Man from 2001-2007 under Sam Raimi's directorial comic book trilogy. Garfield then assumed the suit for a separate stint in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and the 2014 sequel, both directed by Marc Webb. Holland's character is the only version to appear in the Disney-owned MCU. (ANI)