Soccer-World Cup winner Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, the top scorer in Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning campaign, has died at the age of 64. The news was announced on Thursday by Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit.

"Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us," said RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale, who did not disclose the cause of death. "Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years."