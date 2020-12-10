Salman Khan starts shooting for 'Antim'
Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. Bhais Antim first look, the Loveyatri actor captioned the video posted on Wednesday. Antim - The Final Truth is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:42 IST
Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, ''Antim- The Final Truth'', in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the ''Dabangg'' star's first look video from the movie
In the clip, Khan is sporting a turban and walking in slow motion, in what appears to be a vegetable market. '''Antim' begins. Bhai's 'Antim' first look,'' the ''Loveyatri'' actor captioned the video posted on Wednesday. ''Antim - The Final Truth'' is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama ''Mulshi Pattern''. While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. Khan is currently hosting the latest season of the reality show ''Bigg Boss''
The 54-year-old actor will be next seen on the big screen in ''Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai''. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film's shoot was completed in October. Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, ''Radhe'' was earlier slated to hit the theatres on May 22 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
