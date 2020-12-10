Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Parliament building will reflect resplendent Indian ethos: VP Naidu writes to PM Modi

The new Parliament building will reflect the resplendent Indian ethos and the distinct 21st century Indian identity, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday. I am delighted to congratulate you for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, a building that will reflect the resplendent Indian ethos and the distinct twenty first century Indian identity, he wrote.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:38 IST
New Parliament building will reflect resplendent Indian ethos: VP Naidu writes to PM Modi

The new Parliament building will reflect the resplendent Indian ethos and the distinct 21st century Indian identity, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu congratulated him for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building. ''I am delighted to congratulate you for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, a building that will reflect the resplendent Indian ethos and the distinct twenty first century Indian identity,'' he wrote. The vice president said he is happy that the ambitious project is taking shape under Modi's visionary leadership almost a hundred years after the existing Parliament building was built. Naidu, who is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha, said he is pleased to note that the new building will not only be a more expansive building than the existing one but also more functionally convenient as well as more modern in its extensive use of green technology. ''As our country prepares to celebrate 75 years of independence in 2022 and takes its rightful place in the comity of nations, the new Parliament building will be an edifice that connects every Indian with the rich legacy and illustrious past because of its seamless proximity to the existing Parliament building that has witnessed the flowering of Indian democratic tradition over the last hundred years,'' he said. The new building, the vice president said, will, at the same time, be a symbol of emerging, aspirational, vibrant India being currently shaped in its homes, classrooms and laboratories; ''in our farms, factories and sports stadia; in our legislative halls and courts, in the newspapers, the television and social media.'' ''I am sure it will be a glorious landmark that every Indian would be proud of and be an icon of contemporary India's resurgence, resilience and responsiveness,'' he wrote. Naidu said he is hopeful that the prime minister's transformative vision, the ''Satsankalpa'' will get translated into ''Siddhi'' and, in the new Parliament, the country's public representatives will find a congenial space to debate public issues in a collegial manner. Over the last seven decades, India has gained global attention and appreciation as the world's largest parliamentary democracy, he observed. ''As we consolidate and build upon the strengths of our parliamentary system, it is my fervent hope that the new Parliament will become the sacred venue for us to strengthen India's democratic roots and propel it onto a faster, sustained, inclusive development trajectory,'' he said

''It should become a forum for building upon the ancient Indian traditions of debates and dialogues, arguments and agreements, analysis and synthesis with a view to improving the quality of polity and the quality of life of every citizen in the country,'' he said. Naidu said, the successful completion of the ''new temple of democracy'' will usher in a new chapter in the country's glorious parliamentary history.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP logs 538 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Amaravati, Dec 10 PTI Only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dro...

Health News Roundup: Brazil aims to vaccinate entire population against COVID-19 in 2021; Factbox-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazil aims to vaccinate entire population against COVID-19 in 2021Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday during a radio interview that the government plans to vaccin...

'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks report from Collector, DSP

Coimbatore, Dec 10 PTI The National Commission of Scheduled Caste has asked the Coimbatore district Collector K Rajamani and Superintendent of police Arularasu to submit a report on the new Untouchability Wall at Nadur in the district withi...

HC seeks Election Commission's reply on PIL alleging misuse of poll symbols by political parties

The Allahabad High court has asked the Election Commission of India ECI to reply to a petition on alleged misuse of election symbols by political parties as their logo and for freezing or withdrawal of lotus as the BJP logo since it is the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020